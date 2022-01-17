Local NAACP chapter honors King’s work with day of events

JACKSON, Tenn. — We observe January 17 as Martin Luther King Jr. Day, recognizing the work that he’s done while also striving to continue his legacy.

“Dr. King himself stated that today should be a day on a day of service, and so we’re here today to present and to continue to build on his great legacy,” said Martha Robinson, vice president of the Jackson-Madison County Branch of the NAACP.

Jackson-Madison County NAACP held three virtual events to commemorate the work done by King. The first event talks about COVID and its affect on the black community.

“It can affect anyone at anytime, even those who’ve been vaccinated and boosted, and so it’s so important to share accurate information about this disease, encourage anyone that you know and are affiliated with to take the shot,” Robinson said.

The group also held a virtual rally featuring several speakers within the Jackson community.

“Where do we go from here?” asked Rev. Dr. Claude Bass. “Is it chaos or community? And I believe we are here at the Jackson-Madison County area and all surrounding trying to bring community in the midst of chaos.”

Martin Luther King Jr. had a dream 59 years ago, and today thousands reflect on how they can further progress as a community.

“It is everybody’s fights, it’s not just an individual thing, but it’s for the right reasons, the right cause,” said Jackson-Madison County NAACP President Harrell Carter. “And I thank all of you for your participation this morning, and let’s thrive to not only become members but be actively engaged in the fight.”

The NAACP wrapped up their day with their final event featuring keynote speaker Roslyn Brock.

For more local news, click here.