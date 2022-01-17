Showers and a Big Cool Down Coming to West Tennessee

Weather Update – Monday, January 17, 2022 – 4:15 PM

TODAY:

A little sunshine helped us start off our week today. Highs remained in the lower 40’s but gusty winds made it feel just a little cooler. A mostly sunny to partly cloudy day remained but clouds will move in tonight, bringing mostly cloudy skies. Lows overnight should drop back into the upper 20’s.

TOMORROW:

Tuesday is a little warmer with southerly flow returning. A few clouds remain, giving us another partly cloudy day ahead. Winds could be gusty at times, with speeds into the teens. Wind chills could remain in the mid 20’s by the start of tomorrow morning but should remain in the lower to mid 40’s for the rest of the day. Overnight, clouds return with the chance for showers ahead of a cold front. Lows should drop into the lower 40’s overnight.

THIS WEEK:

Highs remain in the 50’s by Wednesday but winds are picking back up. Showers are possible early Wednesday morning and could last into the evening. Showers could remain heavy at times and bring up to 0.75″ of rainfall to parts of West Tennessee. Overnight lows in the 20’s could lead to a few flurries after the cold front passes early Thursday morning. By Thursday afternoon however, highs should remain in the upper 20’s. Lows are in the teens with partly cloudy skies still clearing into Friday afternoon.

THIS WEEKEND:

By Friday, sunshine return but temperatures remain freezing for most of the day, with highs in the lower 30’s. Lows return to the teens Friday evening but warm up into the lower 40’s by Saturday thanks to southerly flow. Overnight lows remain in the 20’s, but should quickly warm back up into the mid to upper 30’s by Sunday afternoon. Mostly clear skies remain Sunday and overnight, with lows in the lower 30’s. By Monday, we should start our week of sunny and warmer, with highs in the upper 40’s.

Shaley Dawson

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @wxShaley

Facebook – @wx.Shaley

Instagram: @wx.Shaley

Email – @sdawson@wbbjtv.com