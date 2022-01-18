$37k awarded to Ayers Children’s Medical Center in statewide competition

JACKSON, Tenn. — A donation is being awarded to Ayers Children’s Medical Center in Jackson after winning a statewide competition.

The center will receive $37,100 from Delta Dental of Tennessee for receiving the highest number of votes in the company’s recent holiday card campaign supporting children’s hospitals.

“West Tennessee children are blessed with a wonderful medical facility in Ayers Children’s Medical Center,” said West Tennessee Healthcare CEO James Ross. “This news is exciting, especially helping us in meeting the need and making a difference in the lives of our children.”

Each of Tennessee’s seven children’s hospitals receives at least $10,000 through the campaign, with additional funds awarded based on a public vote.

With nearly 40% of the vote for this campaign, this marks the second year in a row Ayers received the top honor.

“We knew that there was a broad support for children’s services at Ayers Children’s Medical Center, but to get the highest number of votes again is overwhelmingly exciting,” said Frank McMeen, West Tennessee Healthcare Foundation President.

