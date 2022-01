Funeral service for Corey Doniel Robinson, age 53, will be Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Straightway Apostolic Faith Church. Burial will follow in Parkway Memorial Gardens.

Mr. Robinson died Thursday, January 13, 2022 at Jackson General Hospital.

Visitation for Mr. Robinson will be Friday, January 21, 2022 from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home.

For additional information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.

Attachments area