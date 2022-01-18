Enjoy Today As Rain Returns Wednesday

Weather Update – Tuesday, January 18, 2022 – 8:10 AM

A look at totals based on reports that continue to come in from Sunday’s snow. Heavier bands of snow moved through south of I-40 as slightly colder air came in allowing for higher totals in these areas. About 1 to 2 degrees warmer made all the difference in the world concerning accumulations.

TODAY:

A cold start ahead in the mid 20’s and light south winds at best to around 5 mph at times. Frost developing and get ready to scrape the car windows off this morning. Warming up quickly into the afternoon as we’ll rise into the lower 50’s under mostly sunny skies. Clouds will increase in the evening.

TONIGHT:

Becoming mostly cloudy tonight and it want be as cold as clouds and a southerly flow will keep us in the upper 30’s to around 40 degrees by morning. Showers will will approach the area in the early morning hours as well and rain will be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs around 53.

TOMORROW:

Rain will move in through the morning and will be heavy at times in the afternoon with highs in the lower 50’s. A very cold air-mass will arrive on the back side of the system tomorrow night and some of the leftover precipitation will likely fall as some light sleet and snow. Any accumulations should be low, however, the air coming in will be very cold with this next system.

Enjoy the short lived warmup into the day Tuesday and Wednesday as we return to colder temperatures Wednesday night. Some of the leftover rain changes to light sleet and snow before tapering off Late Wednesday night. We’ll start of in the upper teens on Thursday with highs in the upper 30’s.

LATE WEEK:

The sunshine returns Thursday along with a few very cold mornings, but afternoons will gradually warm a little each day to the lower 40’s by late weekend.

Final Thought: We are in the heart of winter now and some of our biggest winter events come in late January and February. Be prepared and check often in this active time of the year.

