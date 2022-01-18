Lloyd Wayne Vance died Sunday, January 16, 2022 at Henry County Medical Center in Paris, TN. Wayne was born on January 18, 1944 in Chicago, IL, the son of Johnny Lloyd and Ruth Helen Vance.

A retired truck driver, Wayne moved to Paris in 1991. He was a longtime member of Quail Unlimited and Quail Forever. He raised and trained his beloved pointers, and was an avid hunter and fisherman. Wayne was a proud member of the Pentecostal Apostolic Chapel Church in Paris and enjoyed time with his friends alike.

In addition to his parents, Wayne was preceded in death by his beautiful wife, Wanda Sanders. He is survived by his daughter, Amber Harris and her husband Brian, of Paris; his grandson, Gavin Evans; his brothers, Danny Vance and Eddie Vance.

A service of remembrance will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at McEvoy Funeral Home, 507 W Washington St in Paris with burial to follow at Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be after 12:00 PM Wednesday prior to the service at McEvoy. Pallbearers will be Clint Ellis, Mike Taylor, Roy Medlock, Jerry Morgan, Jimmy Dale Hart, Brad Sanders, Billy B, and Bo Charles. Jerry Rains is an honorary pallbearer. Arrangements are being handled by McEvoy Funeral Home.

“We have come to the end of the field.” -Lloyd Wayne Vance