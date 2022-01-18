Services for Mrs. Elnora Floyd “Nonie” Brooks, age 96 of Fruitvale, Tennessee will be held on Saturday, January 22, 2022, 11:00 A.M., at the New Macedonia Baptist Church. The interment will be in the Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Friday, from 4:00 P.M.- 6:00 P.M., at the Stephenson-Shaw Chapel.

She will lie in state at the Church on Saturday, from 10:00 A.M., until time of service. In lieu of flowers, the family requested that you send your donation to the New Macedonia Cemetery Fund – 1243 Macedonia Road, Fruitvale, Tennessee 38336.

The Live Webcast for Mrs. Brooks will begin on Saturday, at 10:55 A.M. (C.S.T.). You can view the services by clicking on this YouTube link https://youtu.be/1lzDC_74PHE