Shirley Clarice Tatum Judd, age 86, resident of Eads, Tennessee and wife of the late Edward Judd, departed this life Friday evening, January 14, 2022.

Shirley was born November 30, 1935 in Fayette County, Tennessee, the daughter of the late William Alma Tatum and Beatrice Lucille Fraser Tatum. She graduated from Fayette County High School and was a member of St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church in Somerville. Shirley was married July 9, 1960 to Edward Judd who preceded her in death on October 4, 2005.

Shirley was employed at Kellogg’s for 16 years and at Wal-Mart for 22 years, retiring as a manager. She enjoyed canning and outdoor activities that included fishing and gardening. She will be remembered for being a loving mother and grandmother.

Mrs. Judd is survived by her daughter, Caryl Yvonne Judd Young (Ricky) of Eads, TN; her sister, Marilyn Forbess of Saulsbury, TN; and five grandchildren, Brandon Judd Young, Nathan Cole Young, Kelenicia Moore, Devin Saylor and Dillon Scott. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Natalya Tamara McHenry.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Judd will be held at 2 P.M. Thursday, January 20, 2022 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel with Father Robbie Favazza, pastor of St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church in Somerville, officiating. He will be assisted by Bro. Carl Doyle of Oakland. A private interment will be in the Union Cemetery at Laconia. A visitation for Mrs. Judd will be from 1 until 2 P.M. Thursday, January 20, 2022 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Brandon Young, Nathan Young, Devin Saylor, Dillon Scott and Ricky Young.

Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.