The United States Postal Services is offering a new way to receive a COVID-19 test.

The postal service is now giving everyone a way to order at-home COVID-19 tests on its website.

USPS says that each household will be limited to one order, with each order having four individual rapid antigen COVID-19 tests.

USPS says the orders will ship for free starting in late January.

