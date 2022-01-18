Weakley County leaders hopeful after approval of disaster assistance

DRESDEN, Tenn. — A local county is hopeful for its future after a long-awaited declaration from the federal government.

On Jan. 14, President Joe Biden declared a major federal disaster for towns affected by the tornado on Dec. 10.

Weakley County Mayor Jake Bynum says the county is still waiting on the Public Assistance Declaration to begin to remove debris, but the Individual Assistance Declaration is a start and a huge relief.

“The thing that we stressed from day one is that individual citizens needed assistance and getting them back on their feet and trying to rebuild this community from an individual perspective, and so we’re really excited about that,” Bynum said.

Dresden Mayor Jeff Washburn says it has been a struggle for the residents of his city thus far. He says this is going to benefit them in numerous ways.

“They’ve been without transportation, and they have been out of work. Not the least of which is some of the homes were without electricity for up to two weeks in our community,” Washburn said. “No way to take baths, or shower, or cook, and do the day-to-day living things that people normally do.”

FEMA could be on the ground in Dresden as early as this week, but residents can start applying now.

You can do so over the phone at (800) 621-3362, online, or through the FEMA app.

“What will happen is you input your information. It will ask some basic questions: What’s your address, what’s the address that you’re currently living at, social security number, gross income, and just some insurance information. Once you fill that out, then somebody from the federal government will contact you based upon the decision that’s been made for you to receive assistance,” Bynum said.

Washburn says the job is not done.

He and Bynum are currently taking even more steps to make sure the area receives as much financial assistance as they can.

“We’re looking at hiring a consulting agency to consult with the county and the city to make sure that we get all the funding available from FEMA and the federal agencies that we potentially can, including grants that are out there available,” Washburn said.

Weakley County is one of six counties across West Tennessee that received the federal declaration.

There were 12 counties total statewide.

