1 person dead following Tuesday’s shooting on Pueblo Cove

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department says one person has died as a result of a shooting on Tuesday.

JPD says that 21-year-old Jamarcus Holliday was brought to the hospital by friends around 3 p.m. after he was shot on Pueblo Cove during a fight.

The department says that Holliday died as a result of those injuries while at the hospital.

The department says that a person of interest was taken into custody within hours of the shooting, and they are not searching for any additional suspects.

JPD says the investigation is on-going.

