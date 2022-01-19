20 Tennessee National Guard members deploy to Kuwait

Associated Press,

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Twenty Tennessee National Guard members are on their way to Kuwait for a yearlong deployment.

Tennessee National Guard

Photo from the Tennessee National Guard on Facebook.

The guard says the soldiers from the 105th Personnel Company will provide administrative services to service members traveling throughout the Middle East.

The unit held a departure ceremony on Sunday in Nashville before the soldiers flew to Fort Bliss, Texas.

There they will finish predeployment training before heading to Kuwait.

Five more soldiers from the 105th will deploy on a separate mission next month.

