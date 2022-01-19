$9,000 donation made to local boxing club

JACKSON, Tennessee. — Simmons Bank has made a $9,000 donation to a local boxing club.

The donation was made to Team Ingram Rayford Collins Jackson Boxing Club on Wednesday.

Lamont Ingram, who accepted the donation, says the grant will give the club a way to help kids with their education.

Ingram says this will help them not just in the gym, but for life.

He says the grant itself will go to help his club with getting computers and more.

Ingram says the program is open to kids from kindergarten to 12th grade, and that the new program will be from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursday.

It will come just before their regular boxing club hours, which are from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

He says kids will not have to box to participate and no one is charged for attending.

Lamont also operates a halfway house in the area.

You can read more about the Second Chance Boxing Club and the New Beginning Halfway House here.

You can also follow Team Ingram Boxing on their Facebook page. You can also reach them at (731) 431-2603.

