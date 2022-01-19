Bernice Laverne Cooley Lynch, age 85, resident of Eads, Tennessee and wife of the late Otho Lee Lynch, departed this life Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at her home.

Bernice was born February 4, 1936 in Memphis, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Arthur Benton Cooley and Bernice Laverne Thompson Cooley. She graduated from Southside High School and moved to Fayette County in 1954. She was employed as a unit manager for the Internal Revenue Service for over 25 years before her retirement in 2000. Bernice was a follower of Christ and was a member of Hickory Withe Baptist Church. She was married to Otho Lee Lynch and will be remembered for being a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Mrs. Lynch is survived by three daughters, Lisa Radford, Carolyn Lynch and Laura Lynch Tellez (Harold); two sisters, Cynthia Leftwich and Linda Colley (Jeff); seven grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Michael Lee Lynch and her brother, David Pound.

Graveside Services for Mrs. Lynch will be held at 2 P.M. Sunday, January 23, 2022 at Gratitude Cemetery in Arlington, Tennessee. The officiant will be Mrs. Lynch’s son-in-law, Harold Tellez.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Mark Tellez, Pablo Tellez, Joshua Tellez and Andres Tellez.

The family requests that memorials be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association, 699 Oakleaf Office Lane, Memphis, TN 38117.

Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center and condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.