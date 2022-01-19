Brief Wintry Mix or a Few Flurries Tonight, Cold on Thursday

Wednesday Evening Forecast Update

Wednesday Evening Forecast Update for January 19th:

A cold front is moving through West Tennessee this evening and brought some heavy rain showers with it so far. After the sun goes down a brief wintry mix and some light snow showers will move across West Tennessee. Some bridges & overpasses could become slick tonight, but overall traffic impacts will be minimal. The best chance for a dusting or small snow accumulations will be north of Madison County. The wind chill is likely to dip into the single digits Thursday morning and the cold will be hanging around for a few days. Catch the latest details and your full weather forecast coming up here.

TONIGHT:

The front will bring a round of rain showers that could turn over to a brief wintry mix or snow flurries in the evening hours. There is a slight chance for some small snow accumulations of less then an inch north of Madison county but you should not expect much or even any traffic concerns. The showers should move out in the early overnight hours. Wednesday night lows will be cold and fall down around 20°.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY:

It will be a cold finish to the work week with lows falling down to around 20° and highs only reaching the low 30s. The wind chill Thursday and Friday morning could fall into the low teens, so be sure to bundle up and have your winter gear handy. We are expecting dry conditions and mostly sunny skies for both Thursday and Friday. The winds will be a bit breezy on Thursday and will weaken on Friday, but will stay out of the north into the start of the weekend.

THE WEEKEND:

Highs will try to warm up some over the weekend but are still expected to stay below normal. We should only reach the upper 30s on Saturday and mid 40s on Sunday. The winds will change from the north to the west as the weekend progresses. Saturday morning lows will drop into the teens and Sunday morning lows will fall into the mid 20s. Warmer weather will try to move back in for next week and showers are not in the forecast this weekend or on Monday next week. We could see a few more clouds on Sunday as well, but plenty of sunshine is still expected this weekend.

NEXT WEEK:

A brief warm up is expected on Monday with highs making it back into the 50s. The next cold front is expected to return sometime late Monday or early Tuesday. The system will bring some rain showers to West Tennessee and although it doesn’t appear to be a big system, some flurries or a brief wintry mix cannot be ruled out. Highs behind the front in the middle of the week will only reach the 30s again and lows are expected to drop down near 20° again for a couple mornings. The winds will shift from the southwest on Monday back to the north on Tuesday and Wednesday.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Winter has officially started here in West Tennessee and we currently could see more rounds of winter precipitation in the coming weeks. There could be more chances for severe weather though too as we get going into 2022. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

For tips on preparing for the storms, click here. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

Joel Barnes

Facebook: @JoelBarnesWeather

Twitter: @JoelBarnes13

Instagram: @joelbarnes13