Cold Front to Bring Rain Showers, Brief Wintry Mix or a Few Flurries on Wednesday

Wednesday Morning Update

Wednesday Morning Forecast Update for January 19th:

After a brief warm up on Today, a cold front will bring an end to that tonight across West Tennessee. Rain showers will move through during the day and a brief wintry mix or a few flurries could develop in the evening. Any accumulations will be north of Madison County and will be minimal. Cooler weather is expected for the rest of the work week and into the weekend with highs staying in the 30s and lows down near 20°. We will talk about when wind chills are likely to be in the low teens and when we might begin to warm back up coming up right here.

TODAY:

Mostly cloudy skies are expected throughout the day and a cold front will pass by in the afternoon. The front will bring a round of rain showers that could turn over to a brief wintry mix or snow flurries in the evening hours. There is a slight chance for some small snow accumulations of less then an inch north of Madison county but you should not expect much or even any traffic concerns. The showers should move out in the early overnight hours. Highs will make it into the mid 50s and then drop below freezing after the sun sets. Wednesday night lows will be cold and fall down around 20°.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY:

It will be a cold finish to the work week with lows falling down to around 20° and highs only reaching the low 30s. The wind chill Thursday and Friday morning could fall into the low teens, so be sure to bundle up and have your winter gear handy. We are expecting dry conditions and mostly sunny skies for both Thursday and Friday. The winds will be a bit breezy on Thursday and will weaken on Friday, but will stay out of the north into the start of the weekend.

THE WEEKEND:

Highs will try to warm up some over the weekend but are still expected to stay below normal. We should only reach the upper 30s on Saturday and mid 40s on Sunday. The winds will change from the north to the west as the weekend progresses. Saturday morning lows will drop into the teens and Sunday morning lows will fall into the mid 20s. Warmer weather will try to move back in for next week and showers are not in the forecast this weekend or on Monday next week. We could see a few more clouds on Sunday as well, but plenty of sunshine is still expected this weekend.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Winter has officially started here in West Tennessee and we currently could see more rounds of winter precipitation in the coming weeks. There could be more chances for severe weather though too as we get going into 2022. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

