DIGITAL SALES MANAGER – Columbia, SC

Bahakel Digital is a full-service digital marketing agency for the Bahakel Communications broadcast group. WOLO-TV ABC Columbia is seeking a Digital Sales Manager (DSM).

The DSM works with sales team members to develop and deliver unique and effective digital marketing solutions to new and existing clients. This person will become an expert in Bahakel Digital’s digital products suite and train all sellers to become proficient digital marketing consultants. The DSM represents the station cluster in our company wide digital team.

The DSM also works with content contributors and station promotions teams to utilize digital marketing techniques to grow audiences across all station on-air, digital, and social media platforms.



Responsibilities

Grow digital revenue and meet monthly budget goals

Meet with sales staff members regularly to provide strategy, direction, implementation, optimization, analytics and reporting of digital campaigns

Meet with clients and potential customers in-person, via video conferencing and tele-conferencing to perform CNAs, develop and present proposals, sell and onboard new client campaigns, report campaign status updates during and provide post-campaign analysis

Create station campaigns and contribute to group wide multi-platform programs and initiatives

Research and evaluate new media technology and product evaluations to share with the corporate digital team

Maintain high level communications with all station and corporate management, sales staff, as well as digital operations support team

Execute training for sales management, account executives, content producers and promotions department

Skills Necessary

Ability to lead, train and inspire sales professionals

Working knowledge of new media, digital interactive initiatives, social media and content

Hands on experience developing new business as a skilled negotiator and motivator, a proven track record of digital success

Passion for leading and contributing to a sales team with a positive mindset

Effective relationship-building, customer service, communication and negotiation skills

Strong understanding of the changing landscape of digital marketing

Detail-oriented, strong in processes and planning, and fast-paced multi-tasker

2+ years digital management experience, or 5+ years digital sales experience, preferably in a broadcast sales or ad agency environment

Proficient with OTT, Digital Audio, Targeted Display, Paid Social, SEM, Targeted Email, Online Brand Management, SMS Text, Website Development and Hosting, SEO, and Events marketing preferred

Proficient with MS Word, PowerPoint and excel

Must have reliable transportation, valuable drivers license and satisfactory driving record



Industry & Job Functions

Digital, Marketing, Advertising

Online, Mobile, Social Media, Broadcast Media

Sales, Marketing Consultant, Sales Management, Digital Operations Management

Bahakel Communications, Inc. is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer. 01.18.22

Apply by sending your resume via email to: Jeff West jwest@bahakel.com