John David Kruse, Jr., age 57, resident of Germantown, Tennessee and husband of Loni Kruse, departed this life Monday evening, January 17, 2022 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Collierville, Tennessee.

John was born January 26, 1964 in St. Louis, Missouri the son of Carol Sue Kruse and the late John David Kruse, Sr. He moved with his family at an early age to Tennessee and graduated from Germantown High School, University of Memphis and Christian Brothers University where he received his master’s degree.

John was a mortgage loan originator with Community Mortgage Corporation for 8 years. He explored his entrepreneurship by opening Fox Meadows Liquor and most recently purchased a Merry Maids franchise. He served as a high school football official and was a member of MSFOA (Mid-South Football Officials Association). He met the love of his life, Yolanda “Loni” Martinez, 25 years ago. John was an avid sports fan and loved the St. Louis Cardinals. He was a devout Catholic, family man and great friend to many. John never met a stranger.

Mr. Kruse is survived by his wife, Loni Kruse; his son, Lake Kruse; three daughters, Molly Kruse, Emma Kruse and Allison Kruse; his mother, Sue Kruse; two brothers, Mark Kruse (Lisa) and Matthew Kruse; and a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

A Funeral Mass for Mr. Kruse will be held at 10:30 A.M. Monday, January 24, 2022 at the Cathedral of Immaculate Conception at 1695 Central Avenue in Memphis. The officiating minister will be Father Robbie Favazza, pastor of St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church in Somerville, Tennessee. Interment will follow in the Fayette County Memorial Park Cemetery on Highway 64. A visitation for Mr. Kruse will be from 8:30 to 10:30 A.M. Monday, January 24, 2022 at the Cathedral of Immaculate Conception.

Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.