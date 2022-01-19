Joshua “Josh” Dan Chilcutt of Brownsville, just 40 years old, died unexpectedly at his home on Saturday, January 15, 2022. He was born in Madison County on December 17, 1981, attended Haywood High School, and lived in Brownsville most of his life.

Josh and his dad, Todd Chilcutt worked side by side for years in their family-owned business, JT Electric. Their clients quickly became friends and over the years, more like a JT Electric family.

Josh was a character. He loved his friends with fervor. Josh filled his spare time with those he loved, doing the things he loved, like hunting, 4-wheeling, off-roading, racing UTV’s and just general hilarity. If you met Josh, you were touched by kindness and humor. He wouldn’t have it any other way.

He is survived by his mother, Delaine Chilcutt; his adored children, Eli and Lanie Chilcutt; his sister, Holly White (Michael Hall); nephews, Drake White, Koby White and Dalton Shoaf; his paternal grandmother, Barbara Holt (Mike) of Alamo; aunts Lucinda Chilcutt (Natalie & Miles) and Leanne King, as well as an abundance of friends who miss him dearly.

Josh was preceded in death by his father, Todd Chilcutt; his grandfather, Billy Joe Chilcutt; his grandmother, Vernell Colvett, and his aunt, Suzanne Shoaf.

There will be Memorial Service in the chapel of Lea and Simmons Funeral Home in Brownsville, TN on Thursday, January 20, 2022, at 1:00 PM with Bro. Bobby Russ officiating. Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM–1:00 PM at the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home Chapel. Everyone is welcome.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Justin Emerson, Chip Glover, Drake White, Brandon Rodgers, Daniel Dye, Dalton Shoaf, and Patrick Martin.

Memorials may be given to a fund set up for Josh’s children, Eli and Lanie Chilcutt, c/o BancorpSouth Bank, 1500 E. Main St., Humboldt, TN 38343. All arrangements and services are under the direction of the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home.