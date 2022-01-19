JPD investigating burglary at North Highland gas station

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is investigating the burglary of a North Highland gas station.

According to a JPD report, officers were sent to the Express Mart at 309 North Highland after the alarm was triggered a little before 1 a.m.

Once on the scene, officers reported that the doors were open, and inside the store was loose change.

JPD says that the owner was able confirm that money and cigarettes had been taken from the store.

According to JPD, the store’s video surveillance shows two suspects arrive in a dark grey Infiniti.

JPD says the suspects appeared to be a Black man wearing a black shirt, pants and red gym shoes, and a Black woman wearing a black shirt, grey pants with the text “NASA” on the back pocket area, and pink Crocs. Both were wearing black gloves, according to the report.

The vehicle was last seen on camera heading south along South Highland Avenue.

Anyone with information that could help in the investigation can call the Jackson Police Department at (731) 425-8400.

You can find more local news through the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News app.