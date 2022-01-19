Mexican abortion advocates look to help women in US

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Decades ago, Mexican activists drove women into the United States to terminate their pregnancies at clinics.

Now it’s women in the U.S. who are facing more challenges to accessing abortion services and once again Mexican activists are stepping up to offer support.

The changing dynamic has much to do with the reversal of the legal fortunes of abortion rights advocates on both sides of the border.

In September, Mexico’s Supreme Court issued a decision that effectively decriminalized abortion in the heavily Catholic nation.

That same month, the most restrictive abortion law in the United States went into effect in Texas.

You can read more here.

You can find more international news here.