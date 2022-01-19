Services for Mr. Johnny Ray Woolfork, age 66 of Jackson, Tennessee will be held on Saturday, January 22, 2022, 12 Noon, at the New Beginnings Church – 168 Medina Highway, Milan, Tennessee. The interment will be in the Hudson Chapel Church Cemetery in Medina, Tennessee.

The family will receive friends on Friday, from 4:00 P.M.- 6:00 P.M., at New Beginnings. He will lie in state at the church on Saturday, from 11:00 A.M., until time of service.

For more information contact Stephenson-Shaw Funeral Home at (731) 427-7411 or log on to our website at www.stephenson-shaw.com