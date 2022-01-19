Mugshots : Madison County : 01/18/22 – 01/19/22

1/17 Camp, Autumn Camp, Autumn: Driving under the influence, child abuse/neglect (non-violent), resisting stop/arrest

2/17 Alverez, John Alverez, John: Assault

3/17 Beard, Jaylan Beard, Jaylan: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

4/17 Beasley, Hassan Beasley, Hassan: Aggravated assault

5/17 Chism, Deunta Chism, Deunta: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, firearm used in dangerous felony, driving on revoked/suspended license



6/17 Cole, Markarion Cole, Markarion: Disorderly conduct

7/17 Cook, Tony Cook, Tony: Schedule VI drug violations, schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

8/17 Ferrell, Daniel Ferrell, Daniel: Schedule I drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, violation of implied consent law

9/17 Gillespie, Daniel Gillespie, Daniel: Failure to appear

10/17 Groce, Johnathan Groce, Johnathan: Disorderly conduct



11/17 Hicks, Daneisha Hicks, Daneisha: Schedule VI drug violations, legend drugs possess without prescription, unlawful drug paraphernalia

12/17 Jenkins, Ricco Jenkins, Ricco: Simple domestic assault

13/17 Parker, Tamera Parker, Tamera: Aggravated assault

14/17 Pruitt, Davia Pruitt, Davia: Vandalism

15/17 Singh, Hargurbir Singh, Hargurbir: Driving under the influence



16/17 Smith, Maurice Smith, Maurice: Failure to appear

17/17 Walker, Andrea Walker, Andrea: Simple domestic assault



































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 01/18/22 and 7 a.m. on 01/19/22.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.