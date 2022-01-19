Push to stop House map carving Nashville has legal obstacles

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Democrats and voting rights groups have blasted Tennessee Republicans for what they call an effort to dilute the state’s Black vote by carving Nashville into three likely GOP-controlled districts.

But opponents face significant obstacles in getting the new Republican-authored congressional map altered.

Experts say any challenge would likely hinge on arguing in federal court that Republicans diluted the power of minorities based on race.

The new map may benefit from the hands-off approach by the U.S. Supreme Court on drawing maps to seek party political gains.

Tennessee Republicans say their plan complies with the law and boosts booming Nashville’s influence from one House member to three.

You can read more here.

You can find more news from across the state here.