Tennessee has $1M available for volunteer fire departments

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee has $1 million available for firefighting equipment for the state’s more than 500 volunteer fire departments.

According to a news release from the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance, the Volunteer Firefighter Equipment and Training Grant Program provides money to either purchase firefighting equipment or to pay a cost share for federal grants for equipment.

Eligible fire departments must hold a valid recognition from the Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office and have a staff of less than 51% full-time firefighters.

Applications will be accepted until 2 p.m. CST Feb. 28.

