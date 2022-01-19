Tennessee’s House speaker addresses 2022 legislative session

JACKSON, Tenn. — WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News spoke with House Speaker Cameron Sexton on Wednesday to discuss the 2022 legislative session.

Sexton says Gov. Bill Lee has been working on legislation that would address how the state funds its public schools.

He says its a big focus this year is with state needing more K-12 funding and base levels.

They are working on a way to make the current formula less complex for locals and for directors of schools.

And for the overall spending plans, he says leaders are continuing to be cautious and conservative as to how they spend money.

There is also a plan in place to help rural communities.

“We’ll continue to help with infrastructure you just saw in West Tennessee and near Jackson, the Megasite. For parts of the state, we’re going to invest a lot of infrastructure, water, sewer, more transportation, different roads, maybe an exit off the interstate to help that area be able to handle the Ford and the battery company, which also helps the rural areas of those states,” Sexton said.

Sexton says members also have another two weeks to file all bills regarding COVID-19.

It’s not yet known if there will be any changes.

