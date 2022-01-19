William Robert Blackburn, age 79, passed away on Monday, January 17, 2022, at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital. Funeral Services will be conducted on Saturday, January 22, 2022, at 2:00 P.M. in the Chapel of the Bells Funeral Home with Nicholas Tyler Scott officiating. Burial to follow in the Center United Methodist Church Cemetery of Gadsden, TN. A visitation for the Blackburn family will be held on Saturday, January 22, 2022, at the Bells Funeral Home from 12:00 P.M. until the service hour at 2:00 P.M.

Mr. Blackburn was born in Bells, TN on January 5, 1943, to the late Will Eason Blackburn and Lillian Tripplet Blackburn. He was a member of the Center United Methodist Church and was an OTR truckdriver for many years. He enjoyed fishing, was in his yard and garden, loved dancing, crossword puzzles and Family Feud. He will be greatly missed by all that knew him. He was also preceded in death by his wife of over 55 years, Brenda Blurton Blackburn; one daughter: Lisa Lynn Blackburn; one brother: Gary Blackburn; and one sister: Jan Emison.

He is survived by one daughter: Tina Rene Scott (Mike) of Trenton, TN; one brother: Roland “Butch” Blackburn (Barbara) of Trenton, TN; one sister: Susie Rowe (Eric) of Appache Junction, AZ; He leaves a legacy of three grandchildren: Mandy Westerman, Brandy Laman, Nicholas Tyler Scott and five great-grandchildren: Kole, Grayson, Aly Ann, Gracie and Ella.