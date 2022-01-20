5th annual Black Tie & Boxing set to take place Saturday

JACKSON, Tenn. — Have you ever had steak and potatoes ringside at a boxing match?

Well now is your chance!

Express Employment Professionals are hosting their annual Black Tie & Boxing event to help raise funds for those in need.

The owners said the event has grown significantly over the five years, and they expect this year’s event to be even bigger.

“The most important thing to know about Black Tie Boxing is that this is our fifth year. We’re very excited. It’s our fifth anniversary. We have raised up to this point almost $500,000 to support JDRF in the fight for type 1 diabetes,” said Ronnie Morris, with Express Employment Professionals.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, and the first fight is set to start at 7:30 p.m.

