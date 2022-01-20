Body of Martin man located in Sharon culvert

SHARON, Tenn. — The Sharon Police Department is investigating after a body was found in a culvert.

The department says the body of Thomas Koker, 51, of Martin, was found Wednesday on 110 North Martin Avenue in Sharon.

The department says that on the previous day, its officers were called out to a home on West Main Street over shots being fired.

Once there, the victim stated to officers that Koker had allegedly made death threats and entered the home.

The victim stated they fired a single shot from a small-caliber weapon at him, and then called 911.

Sharon police say that Koker fled the scene, but they were unable to find him after several hours of searching.

It wasn’t until the next day that officers located his body with the help of a 911 call.

Koker’s body has been sent to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Nashville for autopsy.

The department says this is an active investigation.

