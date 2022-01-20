Cold With Single Digit Windchills

Thursday Morning Forecast Update for January 20th:

Scattered areas of sleet and snow moved out with only minor accumulations. Slick spots will be mainly in the form of black ice so just take a little extra time to warm the car and to arrive safely.

THIS MORNING:

Starting off in the upper teens with single digit windchills this morning. Sunshine returns and we’ll only top out around 30 degrees in the afternoon. Winds have been brisk and will continue out of the north around 15 mph.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY:

It will be a cold finish to the work week with lows falling down to around 20° and highs only reaching the low 30s. The wind chill Thursday and Friday morning could fall into the single digits, so be sure to bundle up and have your winter gear handy. We are expecting dry conditions and mostly sunny skies for both Thursday and Friday. The winds will be a bit breezy on Thursday and will weaken on Friday, but will stay out of the north into the start of the weekend.

THE WEEKEND:

Highs will try to warm up some over the weekend but are still expected to stay below normal. We should only reach the upper 30s on Saturday and mid 40s on Sunday. The winds will change from the north to the west as the weekend progresses. Saturday morning lows will drop into the teens and Sunday morning lows will fall into the mid 20s. Warmer weather will try to move back in for next week and showers are not in the forecast this weekend or on Monday next week. We could see a few more clouds on Sunday as well, but plenty of sunshine is still expected this weekend.

NEXT WEEK:

A brief warm up is expected on Monday with highs making it back into the 50s. The next cold front is expected to return sometime late Monday or early Tuesday. The system will bring some rain showers to West Tennessee and although it doesn’t appear to be a big system, some flurries or a brief wintry mix cannot be ruled out. Highs behind the front in the middle of the week will only reach the 30s again and lows are expected to drop down near 20° again for a couple mornings. The winds will shift from the southwest on Monday back to the north on Tuesday and Wednesday.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Winter has officially started here in West Tennessee and we currently could see more rounds of winter precipitation in the coming weeks. There could be more chances for severe weather though too as we get going into 2022. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

Brian Davis

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

