Health department updates deaths due to COVID-19 in county

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department gave an update on the deaths due to COVID-19.

The health department received a list of 45 names from the State Chief Medical Examiner recently and found some of them lived in Madison County.

“Thirty-five of them are actually ours, and when I say ours, I mean they were Madison County residents,” said Kim Tedford, Regional Director of the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department.

They say this brings the number of total deaths up.

“When you add that 35, our total is going to become 354 deaths due to COVID-19 for Madison County,” Tedford said.

These new deaths are from previous years, the health department says.

“The date of death ranges from November 2020 up until December of 2021 on these 35 deaths,” Tedford said.

Tedford says this is due to a series of factors.

“It can be a very complex process from the point of a patient dying, to getting the death certificate signed by the physician with a cause of death, and then you throw in an investigation on top of that and you have surges of death and it becomes a more complex and time consuming process,” Tedford said.

Out of these 35 new deaths, the age range is from 48-years-old to 93-years-old.

There were 16 females, and 19 males.

The department says 25 of those were Caucasian, eight were African American, one was multiracial, and one was unknown.

