IRS extending tax relief for Tennessee storm survivors

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — There has been a big announcement from the IRS.

The IRS says survivors of the Dec. 10 tornadoes now have until May 16 to file individual and business tax returns.

This means Gibson, Henderson, Henry, Lake, Obion, Weakley, and other counties qualify for tax relief.

Farmers who choose to forgo making estimated tax payments, and normally file by March 1, now have until May 16 to file their 2021 return.

For information on services currently available, visit the IRS operations and services page at IRS.gov/Coronavirus.

