Jack Hughes, age 78, resident of Somerville, Tennessee and husband of the late Patricia “Pat” Cruea Hughes, departed this life Tuesday evening, January 18, 2022 at Methodist Olive Branch Hospital in Olive Branch, Mississippi.

Jack was born March 21, 1943 in Lebanon, Virginia, the son of the late George Washington Hughes, Sr. and Gladys May Monk Hughes. He was employed as a plant and maintenance manager for Rapac (Ring Company) before his retirement and was a member of Parks Chapel United Methodist Church in Somerville. Jack was married July 11, 1961 to the former Patricia Louise “Pat” Cruea. Mrs. Hughes preceded him in death on December 11, 2011. He enjoyed being with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, fishing and hunting.

Mr. Hughes is survived by his daughter, Connie Louise Gibson (Daryl); two grandchildren, Christina Yager (Joshua) and Jesse Gibson (Marie); and four great-grandchildren, Wade Yager, Alexander Gibson, Gracelyn Yager and Emily Gibson.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Cassie Jean Hughes; his son, Randall Eugene Hughes; two sisters, Shirley Hughes and Nancy Gates; and two brothers, George W. Hughes, Jr. and Bob Hughes.

Graveside Services for Mr. Hughes will be held at 1 P.M. Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at the Somerville City Cemetery with Bro. Arnold Smith officiating.

The family requests that memorials be directed to St. Jude Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center.