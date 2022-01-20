Mugshots : Madison County : 01/19/22 – 01/20/22

1/9 Fitzgerald, John Fitzgerald, John: Possession of methamphetamine

2/9 Sims, Antonio Sims, Antonio: Violation of probation

3/9 Bryant, Jarvis Bryant, Jarvis: Aggravated domestic assault

4/9 Buford, Jerry Buford, Jerry: Violation of probation

5/9 Henley, Jeremy Henley, Jeremy: Theft between $10,000 and $59,000/theft of motor vehicle



6/9 Martin, Danielle Martin, Danielle: Violation of probation

7/9 Pawlowski, Xavier Pawlowski, Xavier: Simple domestic assault

8/9 Tweedlie, Jakob Tweedlie, Jakob: Violation of order of protection

9/9 Wright, Ciera Wright, Ciera: Contempt of court



















The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 01/19/22 and 7 a.m. on 01/20/22.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.