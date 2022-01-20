Mugshots : Madison County : 01/19/22 – 01/20/22 January 20, 2022 WBBJ Staff, 1/9Fitzgerald, John Fitzgerald, John: Possession of methamphetamine Show Caption Hide Caption 2/9Sims, Antonio Sims, Antonio: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 3/9Bryant, Jarvis Bryant, Jarvis: Aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 4/9Buford, Jerry Buford, Jerry: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 5/9Henley, Jeremy Henley, Jeremy: Theft between $10,000 and $59,000/theft of motor vehicle Show Caption Hide Caption 6/9Martin, Danielle Martin, Danielle: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 7/9Pawlowski, Xavier Pawlowski, Xavier: Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 8/9Tweedlie, Jakob Tweedlie, Jakob: Violation of order of protection Show Caption Hide Caption 9/9Wright, Ciera Wright, Ciera: Contempt of court Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 01/19/22 and 7 a.m. on 01/20/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...FacebookTwitter