Richard Allen Picka

Military Honors for Richard Allen Picka, 68, will be held Monday, January 24, 2022 at 1:30 pm at Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery at Parkers Cross Roads. The family will receive friends on Sunday, January 23, 2022 from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm and Monday, January 24, 2022 from 10:00 am till leaving for the cemetery at the Church of Jesus Christ at 3191 Hwy 124 Greenfield, TN. Mr. Picka, who has been disabled many years, died Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at her residence. He was born on December 23, 1953 in Gary, Indiana to Walter A. and Louise E. Karpinski Picka. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ near Greenfield, was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps serving during the Vietnam War. He was preceded in death by his parents, twin daughters Shannon and Murlene, and his son in law Bob Henning.

Survivors include his wife Murlene Holland Picka of Martin, a daughter Tonya Henning of Alabama, two sons Walter Picka of Pennsylvania and Richard Picka of Kentucky, 14 grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information please call (731) 352-4848 or visit www.brummittmckenziefuneralhom e.com.