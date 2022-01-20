RIFA receives proceeds from 17th annual Turkey Day 5K Run

JACKSON, Tenn. — Last Thanksgiving, RIFA hosted their 17th annual Turkey Day 5K Run to raise money for their organization.

On Thursday morning they gathered at Gold’s Gym to receive the proceeds collected by the race.

RIFA officials say they are thankful to have partners that support their mission in West Tennessee.

“Gold’s Gym and Fleet Feet do all the work, and we just get to be the beneficiary of all their hard work. This is something that they have been doing for 17 years now, and we have been the beneficiary every year. So we’re just so thankful and grateful for the partnership that we have with them,” said Lisa Tillman, the Executive Director of RIFA.

Tillman also said the money donated will go to applying amenities to further help those in need.

“The proceeds will go to support all of our ministries at RIFA. Our mission is fighting hunger in the community, and so we will apply those funds to providing both physical and spiritual nourishment for the people we serve at RIFA everyday,” Tillman said.

Fleet Feet and Gold’s Gym officials say they were amazed at the community support and the turn out from the event.

“This was our 17th annual one, and it started at the old Gold’s Gym and it has just grown ever since,” said Danny Crossett, who was the Race Director for the RIFA 5K. “This past year, even though it was pouring down rain, we had an awesome race.”

Crossett and other organizers say they plan to raise more funds than last year to help support RIFA.

“It was great that last year we were able to raise $12,600 for RIFA, and my goal that’s coming this year is to do $18,000 for them. I think everybody is ready to get back into racing, so I’m looking forward to it,” Crossett said.

Officials at RIFA say they want to give a big thanks to the Jackson community for its continued support.

