Single Digit Wind Chills Again Tonight, Cold Lasting into the Weekend

Thursday Evening Forecast Update

Thursday Evening Forecast Update for January 20th:

Temperatures only fell down to around 20° but it felt closer to 5° this morning if you factored in the blustery northerly winds, which will continue to impact West Tennessee tonight. Sunny skies and cold weather will hang around into the weekend, but a change in the wind direction will start a warm up on Sunday. Find out when our next chance for rain and snow will be, as well as when we could see some 50s returning to the region, coming up right here.

TONIGHT/FRIDAY:

It will be a cold finish to the work week with lows falling down into the teens and highs only reaching the low 30s. The wind chill Thursday night and Friday morning could fall into the single digits, so be sure to bundle up and have your winter gear handy. We are expecting dry conditions and mostly clear/sunny skies for both Thursday night and Friday. The winds will be a bit breezy on Thursday night and will weaken some on Friday, but will stay out of the north into the start of the weekend.

THE WEEKEND:

Highs will try to warm up some over the weekend but are still expected to stay below normal. We should only reach the upper 30s on Saturday and mid 40s on Sunday. The winds will change from the north to the west as the weekend progresses. Saturday morning lows will drop into the teens and Sunday morning lows will fall into the mid 20s. Warmer weather will try to move back in for next week and showers are not in the forecast this weekend or on Monday next week. We could see a few more clouds on Sunday as well, but plenty of sunshine is still expected this weekend.

NEXT WEEK:

A brief warm up is expected on Monday with highs making it back into the 50s. The next cold front is expected to return sometime late Monday or early Tuesday. The system will bring some rain showers to West Tennessee and although it doesn’t appear to be a big system, some flurries or a brief wintry mix cannot be ruled out. Highs behind the front in the middle of the week will only reach the 30s again and lows are expected to drop down near 20° again for a couple mornings. The winds will shift from the southwest on Monday back to the north on Tuesday and Wednesday.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Winter has officially started here in West Tennessee and we currently could see more rounds of winter precipitation in the coming weeks. There could be more chances for severe weather though too as we get going into 2022. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

For tips on preparing for the storms, click here. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

Joel Barnes

Facebook: @JoelBarnesWeather

Twitter: @JoelBarnes13

Instagram: @joelbarnes13