Tennessee offers unemployment benefits to tornado victims

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Workers effected by the Dec. 10 tornadoes can now apply for Disaster Unemployment Assistance.

The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development says this is available to those in Gibson, Henderson, Henry, Lake, Obion, Weakley, Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Stewart, Sumner, and Wilson counties.

The department says that DUA is meant to provide workers and those who are self-employed with temporary unemployment benefits.

You can apply for DUA at your local American Job Center, as well as online at https://www.jobs4tn.gov/.

