Tennessee Promise FAFSA deadline extended to March 1

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Promise Scholarship FAFSA deadline has been extended.

A news release says that the deadline has been moved to March 1 due to COVID-19 and recent weather events.

“We know that many Tennessee students rely on the assistance of high school faculty and college access professionals to complete the FAFSA,” said Dr. Emily House, executive director of THEC and TSAC. “With recent school closures due to weather and illness, we are moving the Tennessee Promise FAFSA deadline to March 1 to ensure Tennessee students have the support they need to complete the FAFSA, access financial aid, and ultimately, enroll in postsecondary education.”

This news comes near the end of Finish the FAFSA Week, which encourages potential students to apply.

