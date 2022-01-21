4th annual Cody Nance Invitational to be held Saturday

JACKSON, Tenn. — Grab those cowboy hats and belt buckles, the annual Cody Nance Invitational is back for its fourth year!

“This weekend we’re going to be here, and tomorrow starting at 7:30, we got the bull riders riding in. We got bull fighters coming here, we got the Mexican fighting bulls for them guys to freestyle, so that’s going to be a lot of fun to watch,” said Cody Nance, a professional bull rider.

There will be 25 bull riders and 10 little sheep riders at this year’s invitational, giving guests the ultimate rodeo experience.

“The 25 guys I’ve lined up personally. This is an invitational, and I’ve called each one of these. I’ve checked out video footage, I’ve got Black Sharp Bucking of the bulls. It should be a great pen of bulls,” Nance said.

All riders have the opportunity to win $5,000 in prize money. Each night there will be one champion to take home the trophy.

“These guys, they’re out there and they just got their pads on, but you know they want to stay as close to that bull as they possibly can. You’ll see them flipping over that bull. I mean I’m talking about he’s coming blowing out of there like, ‘Bring it,'” Nance said.

Doors open at 6 p.m., followed by the show at 7:30 p.m.

Nance says tickets are selling fast, and you do not want to be the one hearing about it.

“Tickets start at $25. The whole lower section is sold out. There’s not a bad seat in this house, so we’re excited and I hope everybody comes and enjoys it,” Nance said.

You can follow Cody Nance on Facebook, as well as purchase tickets through Eventbrite.

