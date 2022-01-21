A Bitter Cold Friday Morning with Single Digit Wind Chills in West Tennessee

Weather Update – Friday, January 21 – 8:30AM

TODAY:

We started off our morning a little cooler, with wind chills in the single digits. Over the course of the day, temperatures will rise but wind chills will still remain about 10 degree cooler than our actual temperatures due to some gusty winds. However, sunshine should be present over the course of the day and lasting into tomorrow as well. Highs should reach into the mid 30’s today with lows reaching back into the mid teens tonight.

TOMORROW:

Tomorrow morning, wind chills could be nearing single digits to teens but should warm up quicker than today, with highs expected in the upper 30’s. Southerly wind flow should return in the late afternoon, bringing warmer weather into the weekend and next week. Sunshine remains present on Saturday with a few clouds entering the region over the course of the day. Lows overnight should remain in the mid 20’s. Mostly clear conditions may turn a little more cloudy into Sunday morning but should fade by the afternoon.

Highs on Sunday should remain in the 40’s with southerly wind flow still present. Sunny skies continue with a nearby high pressure fending off clouds. Sunday afternoon may be a little windy, with speeds in the teens, which could lower temperatures slightly. By Sunday evening, lows return to the upper 20’s with mostly clear conditions remaining.

NEXT WEEK:

Monday afternoon remains the warmest day of the week, with southerly wind flow continuing. Mostly clear skies come to an end by the afternoon and evening, as clouds return ahead of the cold front. Overnight lows remain in the mid to upper 30’s, giving us a break form the freezing temperatures. However, the passing cold front on Tuesday morning will bring scattered showers and more cold temperatures. Highs Tuesday will remain in the lower 30’s with scattered showers until around 3-5 PM. Afterwards, lows will drop into the upper teens once again after the front. By Wednesday, a few clouds begin to clear but temperatures remain freezing in the lower 30’s. Mostly clear skies overnight brings cooler temperatures back in the teens. Sunshine continues Thursday with highs in the lower 40’s and teens back into the upper 20’s by the afternoon with southerly wind flow returning.

Shaley Dawson

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

