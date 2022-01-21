Beverly Garber Sisk

Beverly Garber Sisk, age 74, resident of Oakland, Tennessee and wife of Jesse B. Sisk, departed this life Thursday, January 20, 2022 at St. Francis Hospital in Bartlett, Tennessee.

Beverly was born December 19, 1947 in Union City, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Wayne and Catherine Daley Garber. She received her associate degree from University of Memphis and was employed as a teacher for the Memphis City and Shelby County School System for 30 years before her retirement in 2000. Beverly was a member of St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church in Somerville and loved fishing.

Mrs. Sisk is survived by her husband of 35 years, Jesse B. Sisk of Oakland, TN and her brother, Robert “Bob” Garber (Scottie) of Atoka, TN. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Michael Garber.

Services for Mrs. Sisk will be private.

The family requests that memorials be directed to St. Jude Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

