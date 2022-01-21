Fighters prepare to rumble for a cure in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Some are getting ready to rumble for a cure.

“We’ve got fighters coming in from all over the states, mostly the mid-south that are coming to fight in MMA and kickboxing matches,” Rachel Ryan, the Event Coordinator for Black Tie & Boxing.

Fighters had their official weigh-in Friday evening for the Black Tie & Boxing event.

“This is a charity fundraiser we do every year for Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. So all the proceeds go directly to JDRF Tennessee. It’s all for a fight for a cure of type 1 diabetes,” Ryan said.

Some experienced fighters are ready to step in the ring for their loved ones.

“It is an awesome cause. I have cousins with diabetes. She’s like really young, and having her be like, ‘You’re going to fight for us up there?’ I do this commercial every year, so she’s young and so having her kind of look up at me in that way really helps me,” said Lane Roe, a kickboxer.

While some have no experience fighting, they have been training for this event.

“After accepting the invitation and agreeing to do the fundraiser, I learned about so many people within my family and friends that have type 1 diabetes. So this organization has quickly become near and dear to my wife and I,” said Chris Long, a first-time fighter.

The event will be Saturday evening at the Carl Perkins Civic Center. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the first fight is set at 7:30 p.m.

The response for this event has been so overwhelming that tickets are already sold out.

If you would like to learn more about the organization, click here.