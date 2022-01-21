First round of rodeos held at Oman Arena

JACKSON, Tenn. — Bull riders have saddled up in the Hub City.

The fourth annual Cody Nance Invitational Rodeo had their first rodeo at the Oman Arena on Friday.

Several bull riders got a chance to try to last eight seconds on the bulls.

One bull riders wasn’t able to participate in the event last year, but is excited to be in the event this year.

“It feels good. It feels amazing knowing that everyone is here to watch us and be here for us and support us for what we do and love,” said bull rider Landon Wood.

More rodeos are set to come this weekend.

Cody Nance, a professional bull rider, shared what is come. To read more about the Cody Nance Invitational, click here.

