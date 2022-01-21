Lin-Manuel Miranda breaks down the songs of ‘Encanto’

NEW YORK (AP) — Lin-Manuel Miranda went song by song through some of the hits of “Encanto” in a recent interview, from the breakout smash “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” to his self-described “’90s Rock en Español throwback” “What Else Can I Do?”

The film’s soundtrack has exploded in popularity since the film’s November release, becoming the first movie soundtrack since 2019 to reach No. 1 on the Billboard charts.

The film’s most popular song, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” became the highest-charting song from a Disney animated film in more than 26 years, ranking higher than even “Let It Go.”

Six of the film’s songs have charted on the Billboard Hot 100.

Can’t get enough of Encanto? Read more here and here.

You can find more national news here.