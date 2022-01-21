Memphis officer dies in crash; other driver also killed

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say an on-duty Tennessee police officer was killed in a crash with another vehicle whose driver also died.

News outlets report that officials said the crash happened at about 2:30 a.m. Thursday while the officer was responding to a call in southeast Memphis.

The officer died at a hospital, and the other motorist died at the scene of the crash.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland identified the officer as Corille Jones.

The other driver was not immediately identified.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

