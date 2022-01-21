Mugshots : Madison County : 01/20/22 – 01/21/22

1/14 Corley, Robin Corley, Robin: Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, schedule V drug violations

2/14 Carter, Zeb Carter, Zeb: Simple domestic assault

3/14 Castiillo, Luis Castiillo, Luis: Driving under the influence, evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license

4/14 Cruse, Cody Cruse, Cody: Failure to appear

5/14 Davis, Lecortez Davis, Lecortez: Schedule V drug violations, evading arrest, reckless driving



6/14 Faye, Allisha Faye, Allisha: Theft of property under $1,000 (4)

7/14 Hunter, Xavier Hunter, Xavier: Schedule VI drug violations

8/14 Jones, Travis Jones, Travis: Criminal trespass

9/14 Lewis, Shamika Lewis, Shamika: Violation of community corrections

10/14 Long, Kaylob Long, Kaylob: Theft under $999, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, evading arrest, tampering with or fabricating evidence



11/14 Malone, Steven Malone, Steven: Shoplifting/theft of property

12/14 Norman, Lawrence Norman, Lawrence: Violation of probation, violation of community corrections

13/14 Sullivan, Kendrick Sullivan, Kendrick: Simple domestic assault

14/14 Wells, William Wells, William: Violation of probation





























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 01/20/22 and 7 a.m. on 01/21/22.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.