Mugshots : Madison County : 01/20/22 – 01/21/22 January 21, 2022

Corley, Robin: Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, schedule V drug violations

Carter, Zeb: Simple domestic assault

Castiillo, Luis: Driving under the influence, evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license

Cruse, Cody: Failure to appear

Davis, Lecortez: Schedule V drug violations, evading arrest, reckless driving

Faye, Allisha: Theft of property under $1,000 (4)

Hunter, Xavier: Schedule VI drug violations

Jones, Travis: Criminal trespass

Lewis, Shamika: Violation of community corrections

Long, Kaylob: Theft under $999, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, evading arrest, tampering with or fabricating evidence

Malone, Steven: Shoplifting/theft of property

Norman, Lawrence: Violation of probation, violation of community corrections

Sullivan, Kendrick: Simple domestic assault

Wells, William: Violation of probation

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 01/20/22 and 7 a.m. on 01/21/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.