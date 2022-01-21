One More Cold Night, Sunday Warm Up, Showers Returning Monday Night

After dipping into the teens this morning across West Tennessee, we have one more cold night on the way. A change in the wind direction to the south will start to warm us back up this weekend. The warm up will be short lived as the next system will impact the region Monday night into Tuesday. It appears most of the showers will be rain, but a chance for a wintry mix or some light snow showers cannot be ruled out as of now. We will keep a close eye on the situation over the weekend in the Storm Team Weather Center and will have a full report right here.

TONIGHT:

The winds will weaken some on tonight, but will stay out of the north into the start of the weekend. This will keep the wind chill in check tonight but it is still going to be cold. Lows will be falling down into the mid teens so be sure to bundle up and have your winter gear handy, Mostly Clear skies and calm winds can be expected as the night goes on.

THE WEEKEND:

Highs will try to warm up some over the weekend but are still expected to stay below normal. We should only reach the upper 30s on Saturday and mid 40s on Sunday. The winds will change from the north to the west as the weekend progresses. Saturday morning lows will drop into the teens and Sunday morning lows will fall into the mid 20s. Warmer weather will try to move back in for next week and showers are not in the forecast this weekend or on Monday next week. We could see a few more clouds on Sunday as well, but plenty of sunshine is still expected this weekend.

NEXT WEEK:

A brief warm up is expected on Monday with highs making it back into the 50s. The next cold front is expected to return sometime late Monday or early Tuesday. The system will bring some rain showers to West Tennessee and although it doesn’t appear to be a big system, some flurries or a brief wintry mix cannot be ruled out. Highs behind the front in the middle of the week will only reach the 30s again and lows are expected to drop down near 20° again for a couple mornings. The winds will shift from the southwest on Monday back to the north on Tuesday and Wednesday.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Winter has officially started here in West Tennessee and we currently could see more rounds of winter precipitation in the coming weeks. There could be more chances for severe weather though too as we get going into 2022. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

