Robert Wilmer Thompson, age 81, resident of Oakland, Tennessee and husband of Velma Kee Thompson, departed this life Friday morning, January 21, 2022 at his home.

Wilmer was born September 30, 1940 in Somerville, Tennessee, the son of the late Andy Redford Thompson and Mary Elizabeth Morrow Thompson. He graduated from Fayette County High School and worked for M&H Farms – Cargill for 28½ years. He then began his career with Fayette County Public Works and worked there until his retirement.

Wilmer was an active member of Oakland First Baptist Church where he was voted by the church to serve as a deacon for 57 years. He served the Lord faithfully and was loved by many. He loved the Lord and his family. He also loved his cattle, pigs and goats, hunting, fishing and growing his garden. Wilmer was known to everyone as the “tomato man”.

Mr. Thompson is survived by his wife of 60 years, Velma Kee Thompson of Oakland, TN; his daughter, Sandra Thompson Lenard (Danny) of Bells, TN; two sons, Wilmer Ray Thompson (Rita) of Arlington, TN and Ben Thompson of Oakland, TN; his brother, Alfred Thompson (Shelia) of Selmer, TN; eight grandchildren, Stephen Lazar (Rachel), Lois Thompson (Quincy), Lauren Russell (Jason), Chelsea Watts (Josh), Chrissy McKenzie (David), Taylor Thompson (Sara), Andrew Thompson and Madison Thompson; eleven great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by eight brothers and sisters.

A visitation for Mr. Thompson will be from 6 to 8 P.M. Monday, January 24, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. Funeral Services for Mr. Thompson will be at 1 P.M. Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Dr. Steve Miller officiating. He will be assisted by Bro. Josh Escue and Bro. Rudy Doyle. Interment will follow in the Fayette County Memorial Park Cemetery on Highway 64.

The family requests that memorials be directed to Oakland First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 268, Oakland, TN 38060

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Stephen Lazar, Taylor Thompson, Andrew Thompson, Jason Russell, Quincy Thompson, Josh Watts and David McKenzie.

