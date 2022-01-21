Tennessee deputy in critical condition after being shot

BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say a Tennessee sheriff’s deputy was in critical condition after being shot early Friday at a home where police were trying to serve arrest warrants.

Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy told news outlets that deputies originally attempted a traffic stop around 1 a.m. because the driver had outstanding arrest warrants.

The man fled to a nearby home and deputies followed.

Cassidy said that as they approached the residence, one deputy was shot.

He says the man was still refusing to leave the home hours later and more shots have been fired from the residence, but no other injuries have been reported.

